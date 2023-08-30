 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ordered Prince William, Kate Middleton to welcome Prince Andrew?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

King Charles ordered Prince William, Kate Middleton to welcome Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew was spotted with Prince William and Kate Middleton in Scotland after King Charles offered him an olive branch to join the family for summer vacations.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the future king did not want to be seen with his uncle in public, however, he continued to spend time with Andrew privately.

Now, according to Daily Mail, King Charles 'overruled his elder son Prince William and ordered the royal family to welcome Andrew back into the fold.'

The insider told Mirror, per Daily Mail, that there had been confusion over how Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father would be traveling to the Sunday service.

The sources claimed that travelling with Prince William and Kate Middleton was 'more than he could have wished for'.

Earlier, Prince Andrew was pictured alongside the future king and queen as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland.

He was photographed in the same car as Kate and William travelled to church in Balmoral for Sunday service.

More From Entertainment:

Willem Dafoe remembers NSFW anecdote from early career

Willem Dafoe remembers NSFW anecdote from early career
Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’

Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’
Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video

Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video

Miley Cyrus reminisces about magical house she once shared with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus reminisces about magical house she once shared with Liam Hemsworth

Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Andrew’s return to royal fold video

Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Andrew’s return to royal fold
Sam Asghari betrayed Britney Spears by allying with her dad Jamie Spears?

Sam Asghari betrayed Britney Spears by allying with her dad Jamie Spears?
Prince Harry 'strongly' using Invictus Games 'spotlight' for self, claims expert

Prince Harry 'strongly' using Invictus Games 'spotlight' for self, claims expert
Prince Harry looks 'rarely tense' ahead of potential King Charles meet

Prince Harry looks 'rarely tense' ahead of potential King Charles meet
Meghan Markle does not want Kate to 'meddle' in peace talks with King

Meghan Markle does not want Kate to 'meddle' in peace talks with King
Kate Middleton snubs King Charles to have 'Middleton' influence on Royal kids video

Kate Middleton snubs King Charles to have 'Middleton' influence on Royal kids
Meghan Markle reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’ video

Meghan Markle reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’
Meghan Markle has ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems

Meghan Markle has ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems