King Charles ordered Prince William, Kate Middleton to welcome Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew was spotted with Prince William and Kate Middleton in Scotland after King Charles offered him an olive branch to join the family for summer vacations.



According to a report by Daily Mail, the future king did not want to be seen with his uncle in public, however, he continued to spend time with Andrew privately.

Now, according to Daily Mail, King Charles 'overruled his elder son Prince William and ordered the royal family to welcome Andrew back into the fold.'

The insider told Mirror, per Daily Mail, that there had been confusion over how Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father would be traveling to the Sunday service.

The sources claimed that travelling with Prince William and Kate Middleton was 'more than he could have wished for'.

Earlier, Prince Andrew was pictured alongside the future king and queen as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland.

He was photographed in the same car as Kate and William travelled to church in Balmoral for Sunday service.