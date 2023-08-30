Simon Cowell shares future plans of son Eric: ‘It’ll be total torture!’

Simon Cowell made interesting revelation about his son Eric, revealing he is yearning to give audition for Britain’s Got Talent.

The nine-year-old has been a great help to the music mogul as he judges the current America’s Got Talent season, Simon told Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking of his little boy, he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman, the reality TV show judge said Eric is a “great barometer” for talent when it comes to the performances on the show.

"Well, it's brilliant because he's to my left, so I always look over, and, you know the really crazy act tonight, who was like swallowing swords? [Well] he's jumping up and down in his seat literally and he's making me laugh so much," Simon said.

"And with kids you can't fake it, you know? If they like something, they like it. If they don't like it, they're bored," the famous television personality added.

Sharing his future plans, Simon revealed "Now decided he's going to audition for Britain's Got Talent. I think he wants to be in a rock band."

"He loves Green Day," Simon continued. "That's going to be total torture. I mean, of all the things I've ever done, this will probably be the hardest, because he does play drums. [He's] going to drum and sing! I went, 'Oh God, no.'"

"But he's really serious about it," shared Simon. "I don't know what it is. Maybe because all these kids are auditioning and now he wants to be up there with his friends... I think, hopefully, he'll be sitting there in ten or less years time."