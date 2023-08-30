 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix’s final trailer for ‘One Piece’ dives deeper into epic pirate adventure

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

file footage

Just one day before the release of Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action version of the beloved long-running manga One Piece, a new trailer for the series has been released, and it is the most revealing of all the trailers for the show.

The previous trailers and released images have provided glimpses of the heroes, villains, and the fantastical elements they'll encounter on their high-seas journey to find the legendary One Piece treasure.

However, the latest trailer from Netflix offers the most in-depth look yet into the heart of the show.

While Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) serves as the driving force behind the adventure, with the goal of becoming the King of the Pirates by tracking down the One Piece, each member of his crew—Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar)—holds their own dreams as well.

The new trailer showcases the extent to which they're willing to push themselves in pursuit of their aspirations and how Luffy's unwavering leadership supports them in their endeavors.

This trailer also provides audiences with the most in-depth view of the antagonists in action. From characters like Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward), Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward), and Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), to Vice-Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) of the Marines, viewers get a better sense of the challenges that await.

The trailer also features Koby (Morgan Davies), a character remembered by manga and anime fans as one of Luffy's earliest allies when he embarks on his journey. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori

Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori
Harry Styles girlfriend Taylor Russell shares her thoughts on relationships: ‘You will get hurt’

Harry Styles girlfriend Taylor Russell shares her thoughts on relationships: ‘You will get hurt’
Billie Eilish receives new honour in UK

Billie Eilish receives new honour in UK
Prince Louis' picture with Queen Elizabeth nominated for award

Prince Louis' picture with Queen Elizabeth nominated for award

Meghan Markle shares emotional message as she appears in Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’

Meghan Markle shares emotional message as she appears in Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’
‘Only Murders in the Building’ pays tribute to Meryl Streep’s ‘Kramer Vs Kramer’ and other roles

‘Only Murders in the Building’ pays tribute to Meryl Streep’s ‘Kramer Vs Kramer’ and other roles
'Beyoncé is forbidden to go to restaurants'

'Beyoncé is forbidden to go to restaurants'
‘Ferrari’ trailer: Adam Driver speeds across Italy to save luxury car company video

‘Ferrari’ trailer: Adam Driver speeds across Italy to save luxury car company

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton stay silent as Harry takes fresh dig at royals

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton stay silent as Harry takes fresh dig at royals
Meghan and Harry get free publicity at Hollywood auction

Meghan and Harry get free publicity at Hollywood auction

Helen Baxendale's comedy chemistry lacks spark, 'Friends' director reveals in memoir

Helen Baxendale's comedy chemistry lacks spark, 'Friends' director reveals in memoir