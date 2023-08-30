Netflix’s final trailer for ‘One Piece’ dives deeper into epic pirate adventure

file footage

Just one day before the release of Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action version of the beloved long-running manga One Piece, a new trailer for the series has been released, and it is the most revealing of all the trailers for the show.

The previous trailers and released images have provided glimpses of the heroes, villains, and the fantastical elements they'll encounter on their high-seas journey to find the legendary One Piece treasure.

However, the latest trailer from Netflix offers the most in-depth look yet into the heart of the show.

While Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) serves as the driving force behind the adventure, with the goal of becoming the King of the Pirates by tracking down the One Piece, each member of his crew—Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar)—holds their own dreams as well.

The new trailer showcases the extent to which they're willing to push themselves in pursuit of their aspirations and how Luffy's unwavering leadership supports them in their endeavors.

This trailer also provides audiences with the most in-depth view of the antagonists in action. From characters like Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward), Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward), and Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), to Vice-Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) of the Marines, viewers get a better sense of the challenges that await.

The trailer also features Koby (Morgan Davies), a character remembered by manga and anime fans as one of Luffy's earliest allies when he embarks on his journey.