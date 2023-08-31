Prince Harry wants to make 'family proud' after quitting UK duties

Prince Harry is reflecting on the importance of family in his new Netflix series.

The Duke of Sussex, who is seen on Heart of Invictus at the streaming giant, talks about making his relatives proud.

Speaking to the competitors of the games on episode three of the show, Harry said: "So when you are out there, kicking ass, trying to win a medal, or just having fun, and making your family incredibly proud.

"When you feel that feeling in your throat, and you feel like you might want to cry, then just f***g cry."

Harry then shares words of encouragement, adding : "Listen, thank you for putting so much into this.

"You did it every day wearing [a] uniform, and for one reason or another, that uniform had to be hung up,” Harry noted.

Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus has dropped on Netflix on August 30. The series are released ahead of this year’s Invictus Games to be scheduled at Düsseldorf, Germany.