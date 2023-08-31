 
Simon Cowell opens up on overcoming grief, finding strength through therapy

Simon Cowell opened up about overcoming his grief and opting for therapy after “pretty traumatic” mental health issues.

The music mogul got candid about his journey on Mirror’s Men in Mind podcast, as he delved into his struggles of dealing with mental health problems during Covid 19 pandemic.

“One of the reasons I want to do this (podcast)..is to say that if anybody is just feeling a bit down, vulnerable or lost…talk openly to your friends about it, or see a therapist or talk to your doctor,” he began.

The reality TV judge talked about there being nothing “negative” about feeling low while dishing on the support he got from his fiancée Lauren Silverman when he started thinking of going for therapy.

“She got it in a heartbeat. She didn’t look at me like there was something wrong with me. She was the opposite,” he revealed. “She was like, ‘I’m really happy that you’re doing this, Simon.”

“I think it’s really going to be helpful for you to have someone outside of your work friends, people you already know, just to be able to talk about yourself, about anything you want. And if it helps, it helps.’ And she saw the difference I think in about three or four weeks,” Cowell continued of Silverman.

Cowell revealed he had a predefined notion about therapy after watching American television which he described being “dramatic or over the top,” adding that he could never relate to whatsoever.

Hence, the America’s Got Talent judge never took it seriously but he changed his mind during the global pandemic upon his friends’ advice.

“It was only having gone through something pretty traumatic that I realised,” he revealed. “Things are so complicated in life anyway. Why not find someone to help you? Days now are filled with unexpected pleasures.”

And to his surprise, therapy worked for him and changed him for better, making him a better father to his nine-year-old son Eric and partner to Silverman. 

