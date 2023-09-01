Prince Harry instills fear in royal family

Prince William and Kate Middleton are nervous that Prince Harry could overshadow the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth with his London visit, Daily Beast reported citing the couple's friends.

According to the publication, the couple fears the Duke of Sussex may stir up controversy in interviews to publicize his new Netflix series, Heart of Invictus ahead of the Invictus Games that start next week in Germany.

Quoting one of King Charles' friends, the publication reported that the monarch is “proud” of his son for establishing the Invictus Games.

The king's friend, whose name was not revealed, said that headlines saying that Harry had used the series to attack his father for neglecting his mental welfare as a teenager after his mother died were exaggerations.

"William and Kate are “irritated” by the fact that Harry is due to make a speech at the WellChild Awards on Thursday night, the eve of the anniversary of the late monarch’s death but accept there is nothing to be done about it," The Daily Beast quoted unnamed sources as saying.



Prince Harry's relations with William touched the lowest ebb after the Duke of Sussex released his tell-all book Spare earlier this year.