Pak vs India weather update: Good news as looming threat of rain recedes

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and India skipper Rohit Sharma. — Twitter/@thecricketgully

Latest forecast shows fewer chances of rain.

40% to 60% rain predicted between 2 and 3pm.

Pakistan-India match to take place at 2:30pm.

Pakistan and India don't face each other except for the Asia Cup and the International Cricket Council's (ICC) World Cup matches, but when they do, emotions run wild and fans stick to their screens to witness the high-octane clash.

The highly-anticipated match — to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka — was expected to be interrupted by rain.

However, the latest forecast shows that Kandy's weather has become pleasant with fewer chances of rain as compared to the previous forecast which said that there was over 70% chance of rain during the match.

Earlier, it was predicted that Kandy would witness rain for the entire day but the latest forecast shows that it will rain for just an hour today.

According to the latest prediction, there is a 40% to 60% chance of rain between 2pm and 3pm while there is only a 20% chance of rain in Kandy after 3:30pm.

The encounter between Pakistan and India is scheduled for 2:30pm (Pakistan time) today.

The last time the two met in a 50-over match was in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where the Blues emerged victorious.

Even in their most recent meeting at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022, India won.

If the rain interrupts the game today, the two teams can face each other once again in the Super Four stage if they make it past the group stages.

In the Asia Cup, Pakistan and India are in Group A with Nepal. While Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B with Afghanistan.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

India (likely): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.