Saturday, September 02, 2023
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater navigating new romance privately amid infidelity rumours

File Footage 

Ariana Grande new beau Ethan Slater has been keeping their romance low-key amid rumours they cheated on their respective former partners to be with each other.

Sharing insight into couple’s budding romance, a friend close to Slater told People Magazine that the pair is still going as they navigate their relationship in “private".

The insider also debunked all infidelity rumours about the duo, revealing that they got together after they had separated from their former spouses.

“While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public,” the friend said.

“They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private,” the source added of the couple, who met on the set of their upcoming movie Wicked.

“People have tried to question the timeline,” the pal continued, “The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully.”

Grande was married to Dalton Gomez for two years before they called it quits in January. Whereas, Slater filed for divorce from his wife few days after his romance with the singer became public.

Another source said of Grande and Slater, “They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved.”

Before concluding, another close friend of Slater mentioned that the actor has been focusing on co-parenting his son with ex-wife, saying, “Ethan’s priority will always be to co-parent his son.”

