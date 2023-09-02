Kate Middleton needs to learn her lesson from Camilla's feud with Meghan over pictures

Kate Middleton needs to learn her lesson from Camilla's feud with Meghan

Amid reports of a secret war going on between Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, a UK newspaper has published an article on a "feud" that the Queen Consort had with Meghan Markle.

According to express.co.uk, the 2020 feud between Meghan and Queen Camilla erupted when the former insisted that her photos taken during a trip to London's National Theatre as part of her role as patron be released immediately.

Prince Harry's wife "refused to listen" when the Firm argued that Meghan's photos would overshadow her long-planned speech on domestic violence.

According to Express, despite requests from the royal family the pictures were shared on Meghan and Prince Harry's joint Instagram account - which has since been deleted.



While the old incident may be used to demonize the Duchess of Sussex in the media, there is also something for Prince William and Kate Middleton to learn from.

Queen Camilla may have allowed Meghan to take her own course, she may be easily angered by what Kate and William are up to these days.

Only recently Kate Middleton was criticized by former Vogue editor Suzy Menkes.

The journalist called the Princess of Wales a disappointment in her approach to jewellery and praised Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton's fans believe that the Queen consort might have planted the story against the Princess of Wales because it came at a time when Prince William was being accused by the King's supporters of upstaging the monarch.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently drawn criticism over their PR strategy which is allegedly aimed at making every royal event about the couple.

The couple's media strategy was also criticized when King Charles' pictures were knocked off the front pages of leading newspapers on his Birthday Parade because the Prince of Wales had chosen to share a picture with his children the same night.



