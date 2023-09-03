 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs Ind: Irfan Pathan receives flak after taking a distasteful jibe post-match

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Irfan Pathan — AFP/file
Former Indian player Irfan Pathan drew the ire of Pakistani social media after he claimed that had it not been for the rain Pakistan would have lost the match and it would have led to broken television sets in Pakistani homes.   

Pathan's post on X — formerly known as Twitter — read: "Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj (a lot of television sets were saved today for the neighbours" — [a euphemism for saying that Pakistani cricket fans would've smashed their television sets after India's win].

This is not the first time the fast bowler has made such an unsportsmanlike comment as previously, he has faced criticism on multiple occasions for such behaviour.

The post, however, has since then received a strong backlash from cricket fans.

One user termed Pathan's post as an "unnecessary poke".

"Very immature tweet from someone who is a former player and in the commentary panel of this tournament," said another.

The development comes as the rain-affected match saw the first innings end with India setting up a target of 267 for Pakistan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf each picked three wickets, while the last two dismissals Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav came off Naseem Shah's bowling. 

However, Pakistan's innings failed to commence due to the persistent downpour.

Both teams were awarded one point each with Pakistan qualifying for the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

