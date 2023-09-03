ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy to tour Pakistan soon

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. — ICC

The ICC World Cup 2023 trophy, as part of its tour of various countries, is likely to reach Pakistan on Tuesday — September 5.

As per sources privy to the development, the coveted trophy is expected to reach Lahore on a short two-day tour and will stay in the country till September 6.

Initially, the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy was scheduled to tour Pakistan for five days — from July 31 to August 4. The visit however got delayed owing to ambiguity surrounding Pakistan's participation in the event.

During its short stay, the elusive trophy is expected to tour historical places along with shopping malls and educational institutions.

ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence in India on October 5 and will see ten teams competing for the coveted title.

It is pertinent to know that last month, the government of Pakistan finally issued a "go-ahead" allowing the Green Shirts to travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan's visit to India for the tournament faced controversy spanning several months and kicked off last year after India refused to tour Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 due to security concerns which led to ambiguity around Pakistan's visit to the neighbouring country for the World Cup.

Pakistan's fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata