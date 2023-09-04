Joe Jonas retains divorce lawyer amid reports of marriage troubles with Sophie Turner

 
Joe Jonas, whose marriage with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is on the rocks after reports surfaced that the couple might be heading towards a split, has now reportedly retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage.

Joe, 34, and the 27-year-old actress started dating in 2016 and then tied the knot in 2019, as the couple walked down the aisle twice, once in Las Vegas and then again in France. They share two children - Willa, born in 2020, and an unnamed daughter whom they welcomed last year (2022).

People Magazine quoted a source as revealing to the publication that Joe has retained a divorce lawyer amid marriage troubles with Sophie.

The publication has contacted Joe's representative for a comment on the matter, who hasn't responded yet, whereas Sophie's rep declined to comment.

Earlier, TMZ reported that the pair has been facing "serious problems" for the past half year, and they have decided to end their issues by splitting from each other. 

