Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Kanye West and his partner, Bianca Censori, have reportedly faced a lifetime ban from a Venetian boat rental company due to a recent incident involving the rapper's indecent exposure.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company that provided the boat to the couple, disclosed to Daily Mail Australia on Sunday that they have decided to permanently prohibit West and Censori from using any of their vessels.

In a statement provided to the media outlet, the company asserted that their staff members were "completely unaware" of the Grammy winner's actions on board until the photos became public last week.

They mentioned, “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi also mentioned the presence of a third individual on the boat, who accompanied the couple and obstructed the captain's view toward the rear of the boat.

The Italian rental company strongly condemned the inappropriate behavior exhibited by West and Censori, expressing their complete disapproval. They said, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

This response from the company comes nearly a week after Page Six published photos of Kanye West, 46, exposing himself while riding a river taxi on the Venice canals. During the incident, West was dressed in all black and had partially covered his face with a cloth.

His partner, Bianca Censori, 28, was photographed seated beside him on the boat. After docking, Censori was seen adjusting her leather trench coat as she and West disembarked, accompanied by an unidentified female companion.

It's worth noting that Kanye West and Bianca Censori held a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January, following West's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

In the past week, there have been rumors about Kardashian's feelings regarding her ex-husband's actions in Italy and his public romance with Censori, but a source has denied claims that she is "desperately embarrassed" by the situation.