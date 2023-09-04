Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a ‘win’: ‘A big one and badly’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently posing major risks to their brand and identity, experts fear.



Claims of this nature regarding the current needs of the Sussexes have been referenced by Daniela Elser.

The royal commentator broke down all her thoughts and bits of advice during a candid piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she shed light on the couple’s growing need for a ‘win’ and said, “In summary: They need a win. Badly. And a big one.”

She also went as far as to add, “They need a nice healthy stretch of non-stop glowing press coverage, reminding the world just what an appealing prospect they used to be.”

“They need a tonal shift and to make ‘Sussex’ stand for something exciting, positive and energetic.”

“Ultimately, they need the Games to mark a turning point, to transform them back into readily marketable, hot commodities. Something that will get the yoghurt companies and the SUV makers of America calling.”

“Despite what John Lennon wrote, in life you need a lot more than just love,” she also added before signing off.