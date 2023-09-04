WATCH: Lionel Messi attacked by fan in major security breach during Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi was grabbed by a pitch invader in a major security breach at Inter Miami's latest game, as his bodyguard came in and dragged away the fan.



Since arriving at Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Messi, 35, has been a huge success.

For David Beckham's MLS team, the Argentine star has 11 goals and five assists in the same number of games. Furthermore, Messi recently travelled to California for an away game against Los Angeles FC. The veteran contributed two assists to Inter Miami's 3-1 victory.

He lit up the pitch as a bevy of A-list stars watched from the stands.

Even a little bit of royalty showed up when Prince Harry left his Montecito house to watch the action. Meghan Markle, who was also on the VIP list, was nowhere to be found.

Messi did, however, experience a brief fright during the game when a pitch invader lunged at him from the stands.

A Barcelona jersey with Messi's name on the back was being worn by the supporter.

He made it all the way to the symbol before Messi's bodyguard picked him up and took him away.

Former soldier and MMA fighter Yassine Chueko has been hired to guard Messi at all times.

As the football player's shadow, Chueko has frequently been seen by spectators roaming the touchline during games to make sure he's never far from his target. Former navy SEAL Chueko has served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

And yesterday's prompt action showed that he is duly deserving of his pay.