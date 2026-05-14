Physical tickets for Pakistan-Australia ODI series to go on sale next week

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 1, 2026. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that physical ticket sales for the Pakistan-Australia ODI series will begin on May 22.

Online tickets will also go on sale the same day via pcb.tcs.com.pk from 1pm onwards.

The ODI series will begin on Saturday, May 30, with the opening match scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2 and 4, respectively. All matches will start at 4:30pm local time.

Physical tickets will be available at 16 TCS Express Centres across three cities: eight in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, and three in Islamabad.

The PCB aims to ensure maximum fan attendance by keeping ticket prices affordable across all categories.

General enclosure tickets will be priced at Rs200, first-class enclosures at Rs300, premium tickets at Rs400, and VIP tickets at Rs500. For the Rawalpindi fixture, VIP gallery seats will be available at Rs1,500.

At Gaddafi Stadium, VIP enclosures at the Iqbal End (Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram Stands) will cost Rs1,000, while seats at the Jinnah End (Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas Stands) will cost Rs1,500.

Corporate hospitality packages will also be offered, with details available through the PCB Head Office.

The series marks Australia’s return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral assignment since their 2022 tour, when the hosts secured a 2–1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia also toured Pakistan for a T20I series in January–February, where Pakistan completed a 3–0 clean sweep in Lahore.