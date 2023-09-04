 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Web Desk

Kate Middleton likely to land in trouble

Monday, September 04, 2023

Royal observers are convinced that Kate Middleton would receive strong backlash during the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Her husband, Prince William, was recently slammed for skipping the final of the Women's Football World Cup last month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were criticized for not going to Australia due to their vacations and out of fear of backlash from climate activists.

The best men's national teams from around the globe are in France for the Rugby World Cup 2023 from 8 September to 28 October.

Kate Middleton, who is Patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, has been urged to plan her trip to France for the Rugby World Cup in France as the Princess Royal has planned her visit ahead of the tournament.

Princess Annee, who is the Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, will attend the Scotland vs. Ireland Rugby World Cup International in France on October 7, 2023.

The sister of King Charles has left Kate Middleton confused as the Princess of Wales would find it hard to skip the event.

The Princess of Wales may come up with an excuse not to visit France because the Waleses would be caught on yet another vacation.

According to Michaelmas term 2023, they would be on the two-week half-term break in October.

Half term starts Friday, 13 October and Pupils return Monday 30 October.


