Defence Day: PM Kakar reiterates nation's resolve to stand with armed forces

To pay homage and tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of the 1965 war, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar lays a floral wreath and offers prayer at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on 6 September 2023. — PM Office

Premier pays tribute to valiant martyrs on Defence and Martyrs' Day.

PM Kakar terms Sep 6 as "day of vigour, bravery, courage, resilience".

"Armed forces remain committed to defend motherland," ISPR says.

As the country continues to grapple with security challenges amid a rise in terrorism for the past several months, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday paid homage and tribute to the valiant soldiers of Pakistan's armed forces, especially the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to ensure nation's peace.

He also iterated the nation's resolve to stand united with its defence forces to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan, as it is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression.



"We come here to pay tribute to the valiant sons of the soil who embraced ‘shahadat’ while ensuring the security of the nation," the interim prime minister said, while addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Islamabad earlier today.



In his message on Defence and Martyrs' Day, the caretaker prime minister said September 6 is remembered as the day of vigour, bravery, courage and resilience.



PM Kakar, who laid a floral wreath at the Pakistan monument and prayed for the martyrs, added that the country's martyrs who embraced martyrdom for the sake of their people and the country can never be forgotten and will always remain in the nation's hearts, emphasising how the Holy Quran mentions them with great reverence.



Referring to the moments of the martyrdom of the valiant soldiers, the prime minister said: "This is the moment that appears to be death, but it is actually the moment of meeting with the immortal."

He added that this glorious day, when the entire nation stood side by side with its armed forces, calls upon everyone to make a pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan and pay tribute to the soldiers of the armed forces.

The Defence and Martyrs Day is observed in remembrance of and tribute to the martyrs and veteran soldiers of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, renewing the commitment of the defence forces to protect the nation against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border to launch an attack on Pakistan, but the country's brave forces foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals, while special prayers were offered for the country's progress and prosperity as well as the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

'Armed forces committed to defend motherland'

Meanwhile, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs and the armed forces of the country also paid rich tribute to the martyrs, their families and war veterans on the occasion.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the country’s military leadership said that on September 6, 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith, reported Radio Pakistan.

The military leadership said this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire the country's generations.

The country's armed forces, the ISPR mentioned, remain committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats.

— Additional input by APP