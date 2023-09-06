 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stern warning after major blow

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stern warning after major blow

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have received stern warning after the Duke of Sussex new Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus failed to win hearts of the royal fans.

According to a report by Mirror, Prince Harry's Heart of Invictus has failed to make Netflix Top 10 charts days after it was released on August 30.

Now, following this major blow, a royal expert has warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s success is "very transitory, especially in America".

Speaking to Daily Express US, royal expert Tom Bower claimed the California-based royal couple’s popularity would soon fade.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, further said Archie and Lilibet parents have got their own brand. “The question is how long they can sustain it.”

The royal expert warned Meghan and Harry enjoyed a bumper few years but the good times are running out.

He explained: "Netflix, Spotify and his book created a lot of money, created a lot of publicity. It gave them a particular niche."

But, he further warned, "All this success is very transitory, especially in America". "It lasts a day, two days, but there's no substance there."

