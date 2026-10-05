John Cena reveals the mistake that almost ended his acting career

John Cena recently opened up about a time when he didn’t take his acting career seriously.

The actor now been in movies for almost like 20 years as he first appeared on the big screen in The Marine after becoming famous through WWE.

But Cena said acting was not his main focus at the start. At that time, he wanted to spend his time in the wrestling ring.

Speaking about his new movie Matchbox: The Movie, Cena said his acting career has been a “long journey.”

“Those early projects, truth be told, I didn't have my heart into,” he said.

Cena, however, explained that he loved traveling around the world and to perform in front of massive crowds such as wrestling was where he felt most comfortable.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway apologises after viral ‘Verity' red carpet moment

Movies were very different for him. He said film sets could be slow and he did not understand why everything took so much time.

Looking back now, Cena knows he needed to change.

“So I got ran out of the movie business for not caring, and that's justifiably so,” he confessed.

The actor said he now enjoys making movies and respects everyone who helps bring a film together.

“I am now super passionate about what I do,” he said.

After 20 years, Cena feels lucky to have another chance to grow as an actor.

“I’m so lucky to be given a second chance.”