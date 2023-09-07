Drake, The Weeknd A.I. track gets Grammy thumbs-up

As Hollywood is at a standstill partly due to artificial intelligence inroads in the industry, Grammy has greenlighted the submission of an A.I.-generated track by Drake and The Weeknd.

Talking to The New York Times, the Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason nodded the entrance, saying, “it’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human”.

Interestingly, the song was submitted in the categories that awarded the songwriter instead of the performer—Best Rap Song and Song of the Year.

But the head honcho added the Grammy rule dictated the track to have “general distribution,” which means “the broad release of a recording, available nationwide via brick-and-mortar stores, third-party online retailers and/or streaming services.”

Last April, an unknown artist, Ghostwriter, broke the internet with A,I.-produced Heart on My Sleeve, leaving fans in awe for its dot accuracy.

Concerned over the copyright status, Universal Music swung into action, ordering the leading music streaming sites to remove the track, Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, TIDAL and Deezer.

