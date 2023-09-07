 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘failing miserably’ at remaining relevant

Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for their inability to maintain relevancy in the US.

The dean of Chapman University's film school, Stephen Galloway, made these admissions.

He made these admissions with The Times in the middle of his interview.

In the midst of this chat, the Dean started by saying, “it's important to maintain them in the public eye. And this is why movies have premieres. This is why paparazzi are around.”

“No. 1 you need money. There is a big question about how much they have.”

“No. 2, you need mystery. Well, when you've written a book like Harry's memoir Spare, there's no mystery left.”

“And three, you need some kind of news. There's not much news with them. So in the end, you become the moth fluttering around another light.”

