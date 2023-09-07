 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Natalie Portman doubtful about reconciling with cheater husband Benjamin Millepied

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Natalie Portman doubtful about reconciling with cheater husband Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman doubtful about reconciling with cheater husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman has been having a hard time deciding whether or not she should get back together with cheater husband Benjamin Millepied.

According to Us Weekly, the Black Swan star does not want to reconcile with Millepied so soon after he cheated on her, however, she doesn’t want to end their marriage either.

Meanwhile, she is spending time with him to co-parent their kids, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6, the insider revealed.

“Natalie and Benjamin are not back together, but they’re spending time together coparenting,” the source said, noting that Portman won’t rush into making a decision about her future.

“Ben is still wanting a reconciliation, but Natalie is still skeptical,” the insider added. “While she hasn’t ruled it out, it’s not something she wants at the moment.”

This comes after an insider told Star Magazine, that the Thor: Love and Thunder star could not believe when she learned about the choreographer’s infidelity back in June.

Millepied, who met Portman on the set of her hit film The Black Swan, allegedly cheated on her with climate activist Camille Étienne.

At the time, the Hollywood star did not want to make hasty decision as she had to think of their two children and now, the insider said she is "having second thoughts."

"She doesn't want to turn her kids' world upside down," the insider noted, before revealing that it is "very hard" for Portman "to imagine life without Benjamin."

"She loves Benjamin," the source said, adding that Portman's decision to part ways from him for the time being was not an easy one. "So when he made all sorts of promises she agreed to try."

But the insider said "it's starting to look like she can't get past the betrayal," before sharing, "She hasn't come out and said she's leaving him."

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Springsteen postpones U.S. shows amid health concerns

Bruce Springsteen postpones U.S. shows amid health concerns

Shay Mitchell gives best wedding wardrobe tip: 'Slippers are a must!'

Shay Mitchell gives best wedding wardrobe tip: 'Slippers are a must!'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz settle wedding planners’ lawsuit before it turned ugly

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz settle wedding planners’ lawsuit before it turned ugly
Winnie Harlow stuns in bold, nearly sheer gold dress at Victoria's Secret The Tour 2023

Winnie Harlow stuns in bold, nearly sheer gold dress at Victoria's Secret The Tour 2023
Hailey Bieber giving off ‘manager’ vibes while Justin Bieber looks ‘glum’ during dinner date

Hailey Bieber giving off ‘manager’ vibes while Justin Bieber looks ‘glum’ during dinner date
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt tribute for 'favorite little man' as he steps into high school

Justin Bieber shares heartfelt tribute for 'favorite little man' as he steps into high school
Here’s how Tom Brady really feels about new ladylove Irina Shayk

Here’s how Tom Brady really feels about new ladylove Irina Shayk

Meghan Markle’s ‘failing miserably’ at remaining relevant video

Meghan Markle’s ‘failing miserably’ at remaining relevant
Britney Spears dances through wardrobe mishap in Mexico

Britney Spears dances through wardrobe mishap in Mexico
Hollywood writers' and actors' strike pushes honorary Oscar gala ahead

Hollywood writers' and actors' strike pushes honorary Oscar gala ahead
Priyanka Chopra shines in sheer black dress at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' in NYC: Pic

Priyanka Chopra shines in sheer black dress at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' in NYC: Pic
Jonas Brothers have heartfelt reunion on stage as Joe files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Jonas Brothers have heartfelt reunion on stage as Joe files for divorce from Sophie Turner