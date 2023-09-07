Natalie Portman doubtful about reconciling with cheater husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman has been having a hard time deciding whether or not she should get back together with cheater husband Benjamin Millepied.

According to Us Weekly, the Black Swan star does not want to reconcile with Millepied so soon after he cheated on her, however, she doesn’t want to end their marriage either.

Meanwhile, she is spending time with him to co-parent their kids, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6, the insider revealed.

“Natalie and Benjamin are not back together, but they’re spending time together coparenting,” the source said, noting that Portman won’t rush into making a decision about her future.

“Ben is still wanting a reconciliation, but Natalie is still skeptical,” the insider added. “While she hasn’t ruled it out, it’s not something she wants at the moment.”

This comes after an insider told Star Magazine, that the Thor: Love and Thunder star could not believe when she learned about the choreographer’s infidelity back in June.

Millepied, who met Portman on the set of her hit film The Black Swan, allegedly cheated on her with climate activist Camille Étienne.

At the time, the Hollywood star did not want to make hasty decision as she had to think of their two children and now, the insider said she is "having second thoughts."

"She doesn't want to turn her kids' world upside down," the insider noted, before revealing that it is "very hard" for Portman "to imagine life without Benjamin."

"She loves Benjamin," the source said, adding that Portman's decision to part ways from him for the time being was not an easy one. "So when he made all sorts of promises she agreed to try."

But the insider said "it's starting to look like she can't get past the betrayal," before sharing, "She hasn't come out and said she's leaving him."