Elections can be held even before Jan-Feb 2024: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Govt to ensure level playing field for all parties in next polls, says PM.

Kakar says he does not consider those involved in May 9 incidents as terrorists.

UAE, Riyadh and Qatar expressed interest in Reko Diq, he says.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the general elections in the country could be conducted prior to January-February 2024.

In an interview with a local TV channel, the interim PM, however, reiterated that deciding the date for polls was the prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He maintained that they were waiting for the date so that they could complete their preparations for the conduct of free and fair elections in the country.

If the Supreme Court (SC) issues an order regarding the upcoming elections, the caretaker government would also comply with it, he added.

“The government is bound to implement the verdict issued by SC,” he added.

The interim premier vowed that they would ensure the provision of a level playing field to all the political parties during the upcoming general elections in the country.

“Everyone will be allowed to hold public meetings and rallies,” he added.

‘People involved in May 9 incidents are not terrorists’

Responding to a query, the caretaker premier said that he did not consider those involved in the May 9 were terrorists.

“May 9 characters violated the law and those who violated the law should be brought to their logical end.” The premier clarified that he was not against the PTI as a party, adding that he was against those who attacked the state institutions and damaged the public properties.

To another question, the caretaker PM said that they wanted to put the country’s economy in the right direction so that the next elected government could take it forward.

“Charter of economy is a beautiful slogan,” he said. The premier said that he would be happy if there was a “charter of democracy” among the political parties.

The agriculture, mineral and IT sector could fetch foreign investment worth $25 to 50 billion, he hoped, adding that UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed their keen interest in Reko Diq and other sectors.

IMF okays targeted subsidy

Replying to a query about relief to electricity consumers amid sky-rocketing inflation, the caretaker premier revealed that the IMF did not oppose targeted subsidy for the poor electricity consumer.

“The burden of electricity theft is shifted to those who are paying their bills honestly and regularly.” He announced that they would privities the ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to deal with the crisis.

The caretaker PM announced that they would make some tough decisions and would try to extend the tax net by 20 to 22%. “90% of the people do not pay their taxes.” The tough decision would ultimately benefit the masses, he added.

The premier said that he would make sincere efforts to meet their goals. He said that they were focusing on boosting trade with other countries.