Friday, September 08, 2023
Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry

Friday, September 08, 2023

Princess Diana loved most of her married life convincing herself that King Charles was in love with her, claims an expert.

The former Princess of Wales did not get to enjoy the marital bliss with her husband amid problems with the King’s extra marital affair with Camilla Parker.

Speaking about her insecurities, author Christopher Anderson reveals: “Diana was in tremendous emotional pain.”

“She was up against a thousand-year-old institution that was determined to thwart her every move, and the distress she felt can really be heard in her voice.”

“Their marriage was famously stormy from the start,” Andersen explained. “

The author added how Princess Diana considered Prince Harry, her second son, a miracle child.

“Diana acknowledged that it was a wonder that she became pregnant at all given her marital battles with Charles. ‘Harry appeared as if by a miracle,’ Diana later said.”

He continued: “She admitted that she even began to convince herself that Charles did in fact love her. ‘We were blissfully happy,’ she said of that brief time in the royal marriage. ‘Charles was overjoyed about the new baby, very tender and caring. I didn’t want it to end.’”

