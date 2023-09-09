 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

In a first, Pakistan to partake in women's int'l beach volleyball championship

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Pakistan women’s volleyball teams members. — author
Pakistan women’s volleyball team's members. — author

KARACHI: Pakistan women’s volleyball team is set to make its international beach volleyball debut next week when it will partake in the Central Asian Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship in Bangladesh.

An official of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) confirmed to Geo News that the Pakistan Women’s volleyball team is set to fly on Sunday to participate in CAVA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship.

“Yes, we are sending a team that will be comprised of two players, Azra Farooq, and Muqddas Bukhari, they will fly to Bangladesh tomorrow via Doha,” Chaudhary Yaqoob, the chairman of PVF said.

Mohammad Zahid will travel with the team as coach.

The event will be held at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh from September 13 to 15. Other than the hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan, teams from India, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will participate in the event.

The PVF chairman added that the team participated in a preparatory camp ahead of the event in Islamabad along with other members of the Pakistan women volleyball team.

He hoped for a better show by the Pakistani squad in the championship.

