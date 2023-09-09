 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023: Hridoy heroics prove futile as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Sports Desk

Sri Lanka´s players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh´s Mehidy Hasan Miraz (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 9, 2023. — AFP
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy turned out to be the top-scorer of today's (Saturday) match in the Super 4 stage of ongoing Asia Cup 2023, but his heroics went in vain as Sri Lanka beat the Bengal Tigers by 21 runs in their maiden match of the level.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan opted to bowl first against the opponents, who posted a 257-run target, courtesy of Sadeera Samarawickrama's brilliant knock at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo,

Bengal Tigers had a good start when they began the run-chase; however, after Mehidy Hasan Miraz was removed by Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka for 28 runs, they started losing wickets at regular intervals.

Following the fall of Litton Das's wicket, veteran batter Mashfiqur Rahim and Hridoy built a 72-run partnership to give their side a much-needed break, by the latter was soon removed by Shanaka for 29 runs.

Hridoy top-scored for his side with a valiant knock of 82 runs off 97 balls but his effort remained futile as Maheesh Theekshana gave his side a breath of fresh air by taking the wicket Towhid's wicket.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 236 runs in 48.1 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Theekshana and Shanaka took three wickets each while Matheesha Pathirana bagged two.

Samarawickrama top-scored for the home side with 93 runs in 72 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes.

Kusal Mendis also scored a fifty in 73 balls with the help of six fours and a six.

Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed claimed three wickets each for Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka have not yet lost a single match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

