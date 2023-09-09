Cardi B says she ‘never would've thought’ she’d marry Offset

Cardi B is taking a look back at her initial doubts about relationship with husband Offset

Cardi B and Offset have celebrated six years of marriage, but when they initially crossed paths, Cardi wasn't entirely convinced their relationship would stand the test of time.

During an interview with SiriusXM, the 30-year-old WAP singer disclosed that she "never would've thought" she'd end up with the 31-year-old Bad and Boujee rapper after hearing his Migos track Versace at a club.

Cardi, who recently released her new single Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion, also elaborated on how their differences have ultimately strengthened their compatibility.

Speaking of the passion in their romance, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker said: “We do be needing that fire.”

“I mean, we're two different people, like we're very, very like different from each other, but I think that's what make us, work.”

“Yin and yang for real,” she added. “But one thing that we like both love, we both love family. That's one thing and we both love what we do, like we both, we are each other's support system.”

“I know that he backs me up a hundred percent and I back him up a hundred percent. I don't care,” she explained.

The couple has two children together, a five-year-old daughter named Kulture and a two-year-old son named Wave.

However, there's one particular aspect that occasionally dampens the mood for Cardi B, and that's Offset's tattoo of Michael Jackson.

In an interview on New York City's Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show, she humorously remarked, " really need you to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach. I don't even want to take it there."