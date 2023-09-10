'Guns N' Roses' postpones concert on 'World Tour' due to illness

Guns N' Roses, the legendary rock band that is currently performing for the North American leg of their World Tour, has postponed their concert scheduled for September 9, 2023, citing illness.

Taking to Instagram, Guns N' Roses posted the announcement on their official Instagram page. They wrote, "Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets; fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for your support."

However, they did not provide any further details about the person who was ill or the severity of the illness, according to Fox News.



The band's fans, commonly referred to as Gunners, expressed their support for the band in the comment section of the post. One of the fans wrote, "Get well soon, Mr. Rose! We love you and are rooting for your health and happiness always." Another wished a speedy recovery, stating, "Get better soon!"

The band embarked on their World Tour from Tel Aviv, Israel, in June 2023, and performed 20 shows across Europe. They continued with the North American leg of the tour by performing in Moncton, Canada.

Guns N' Roses' next performance is scheduled for September 12, 2023. The members of the iconic music band are Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese.