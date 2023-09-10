 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurfaces amid Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurfaces amid Masterson controversy 

Ashton Kutcher has come under severe scrutiny and criticism from netizens since his and Mila Kunis's letters surfaced that they wrote in favour of their The 70s Show costar and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Danny Masterson was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in 2001 and 2003.

A creepy comment from Ashton has been making waves on social media, in which he can be seen saying, "We’re waiting for Hillary Duff and the Olsen twins to turn 18."

According to the Mirror, the viral video showed Ashton talking about Hillary Duff as he said, "Hillary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she has released an album, and she has also starred in a movie, Cheaper By the Dozen."

He added, "Hillary is one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18."

Netizens have been sharing their opinions on the resurfaced comments, with some labeling them as "gross" and "creepy".

One of the X users, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Ugh! Who else remembers how unapologetically creepy dudes were about girls “finally turning 18!” The early 2000s were wild! (As in gross)"

Another said, "I’m old enough to remember an internet countdown to the Olsen Twins’ 18th birthday. It was a gross era."

Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, have also opened up about their letters vouching for Masterson's character and issued a public apology for defending a convicted rapist. 


