Pak vs Ind: Memes keep fans cheered as rain likely to spoil today's match

Pakistan vs India match on Sunday, September 10, 2023. — AFP

The Super 4 matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 have been interrupted by continuous rain, triggering a reaction from cricket fans as they criticised Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) President Jay Shah for his decision to hold matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan and India's high-voltage match was halted for the second time as rain battered the cricket ground on Sunday.

However, despite having a reserve day, there are fewer chances that the match will be completed today (Monday) as the weather in Colombo is still not clear with the prediction of heavy showers later in the day.

Disheartened by Jay Shah's decision to hold Super 4 matches of the ongoing event in Colombo, cricket fans on Twitter not only criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, but they also found solace in memes.






