Nina Dobrev showers love on Shaun White with sweet birthday tribute

Nina Dobrev ensured that her boyfriend, Shaun White, felt cherished as he marked the beginning of a new year in his life. On Monday, the 34-year-old former star of "The Vampire Diaries" shared a captivating video montage capturing the festivities held in honor of White's 37th birthday, which fell on September 3rd.

The vibrant montage, set to the rhythm of Robin Schulz's "Sugar," showcased a medley of party games, lively dancing, and an adventurous boating excursion. The five-time Olympian even wielded a sword to cut into a birthday cake cleverly designed to resemble a Panda Express takeout box.

Captioning the Instagram video, Dobrev playfully wrote, "happy (belated) birthday sugar [Candy emoji] how you get so fly???" in reference to the lyrics of "Sugar." She added, "Here's to staying playful and staying young no matter how old we get.... "

Adam DeVine, Dobrev's co-star from "Out-Laws," shared his enthusiasm in the comments, saying, "This looks like my dream BDAY!" Wells Adams chimed in with, "I really would have thrived in this environment."



In addition to the video, Dobrev treated her Instagram followers to several photos from White's birthday celebration via her Instagram Story. One photo featured the former professional snowboarder playfully dipping Dobrev, who was donning a striped rainbow one-piece swimsuit. She captioned this snapshot with, "HBD you Big Dipper @shaunwhite."

In April, White opened up to PEOPLE magazine about the possibility of an engagement with Dobrev after their three-year relationship. He mentioned, "We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure." He added, "But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.' But you never know. We'll see what happens."

Their relationship, which became public in April 2020, has grown stronger over the years, to the extent that even their families now spend holidays together.