Kareen Kapoor thinks OTT actors give 'big stars a run for their money!'

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about how she feels about OTT platforms outshining mainstream Bollywood.

The actress is set to make Netflix debut with Jaane Jaan later this month. Her upcoming film is an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, a 2005 novel written by Kiego Higashino.

Speaking to Indian Express, Kareen shared how husband Saif Ali Khan encouraged her to enter the streaming world,

“The good thing is he always pushed me to challenge myself. After the babies also he has always told me to choose scripts that require you and show your talent and passion," said Kareena.

The 42-year-old continued how Saif advised her to stay on her toes as she will be working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. 

Kareena added, “They are trained in a different way somehow I feel this whole generation of OTT actors are giving the big stars a run for their money in terms of their performance.”

The trailer for Jaane Jaan is a glimpse into the mysterious storyline placed in the old, hilly town of Kalimpong. Maya (Kareen Kapoor), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma), get intertwined in a web of clues as they try to discover the truth. 

