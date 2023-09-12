Kelsea Ballerini set to perform at Knoxville in an ‘ode’ to her ‘hometown’

Kelsea Ballerini will always go back to her beloved hometown of Knoxville

Knoxville, Tennessee will be hosting The Homecoming Shot by Kelsea Ballerini, a beloved country artist from the region.

The highly anticipated event will take place on November 2 at Thompson-Boling Arena, specifically at the Food City Center. Notably, this will be Ballerini's first major arena show, making it an exceptional occasion. The concert is a one-night-only event, adding to its exclusivity and appeal.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase in two stages: fan club members will have the opportunity to buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13. General ticket sales will commence at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 15.

The concert will feature special guest performances by Ingrid Andress and Georgia Webster, further enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

“Throughout the last decade and four albums, there has been a consistent ode to my hometown. Whether it be lyrically like in ‘Half of my Hometown’ or celebrating milestone moments in venues like my high school, the Tennessee Theatre, or the Civic Center, it’s always been incredibly important to me to go back to the place that let me go to chase my dream,” Ballerini stated in a press release.

She added, “Playing Thompson-Boling has been on my bucket list since I was a little kid watching my favorite musicians come through town and is the perfect place to celebrate such a bookmark year and kick off a new level of touring.”