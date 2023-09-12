 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: PCB chief bucks up Men in Green after humiliating defeat by India

Zaka Ashraf speaks to Pakistans national squad in Hambantota in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/@pakistancricket
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf bucked up the national squad after a thumping defeat against archrivals India in Monday's Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, saying that "victory or defeat is a part of the game".

"What was meant to be was done, now focus on the next matches," Ashraf said in a meeting with the Men in Green in Sri Lanka on Tuesday

He said that "victory or defeat is a part of the game" so they shouldn't lose heart and learn from their mistakes.

Ashraf also assured the players of having confidence in them. "You have the ability to win the Asia Cup as you have been consistently winning and will win in the future as well."

The national squad thanked the PCB chief for his support.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said on the occasion that they will make every effort to win the next matches.

"We will give our 100%. Our focus is Asia Cup and we will attain success for sure," he added.

Much to the disappointment of Pakistani cricket fans, India handed the Green Shirts a humiliating defeat to register the biggest-ever ODI win against the arch-rivals at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday.

Chasing a target of 357 runs, Pakistan were restricted to 128-8 in 32 overs with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not coming out to bat due to injuries.

