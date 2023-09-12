 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry
Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle on Tuesday arrived in Germany to join her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

The couple's children did not accompany their mother on her journey to Germany.

According to Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was seen smiling and wearing oversized dark sunglasses and a patterned scarf as she sat in the back seat of a luxury Range Rover.

The publication reported that Meghan spent less than two hours in the UK after she caught a flight from Los Angeles to London.

The former actress got a connecting British Airways plane to Dusseldorf.

The Duchess of Sussex will be with Harry for his 39th birthday on Friday.

Daily Mail reported that Meghan arrived in Germany just after 4pm local time and was whisked away from a VIP terminal to the five-star Hyatt Regency hotel where she will see Harry.

Meghan and Harry are scheduled to attend a reception for friends and families of competitors from the 21 countries taking part on Tuesday. Meghan wears oversized dark sunglasses and a patterned scarf in the car in Dusseldorf today


More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud rumors: 'Nothing to say'

Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud rumors: 'Nothing to say'
Prince Harry’s ‘estrangement’ from UK is’ finally complete’

Prince Harry’s ‘estrangement’ from UK is’ finally complete’
Kelsea Ballerini set to perform at Knoxville in an ‘ode’ to her ‘hometown’

Kelsea Ballerini set to perform at Knoxville in an ‘ode’ to her ‘hometown’
Jamie Lynn Spears spills the beans on her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner

Jamie Lynn Spears spills the beans on her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry show to mark ‘big return’

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry show to mark ‘big return’
Prince Harry draws comparison to Pope, Luis Rubiales over rugby kiss

Prince Harry draws comparison to Pope, Luis Rubiales over rugby kiss

Elon Musk brother ‘hated’ Amber Heard, calls her ‘mean, toxic’

Elon Musk brother ‘hated’ Amber Heard, calls her ‘mean, toxic’
Meghan Markle shows ‘signs of anxiety’ ahead of Prince Harry reunion at Invictus Games video

Meghan Markle shows ‘signs of anxiety’ ahead of Prince Harry reunion at Invictus Games
Prince William and Kate's rugby podcast gets over 1.5 million views video

Prince William and Kate's rugby podcast gets over 1.5 million views

Meadow Walker pays tribute to ‘guardian angel’ late dad Paul Walker on his 50th birthday

Meadow Walker pays tribute to ‘guardian angel’ late dad Paul Walker on his 50th birthday
Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury
Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games