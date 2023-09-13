Jamie Foxx packs on PDA with Alyce Huckstepp during latest day out

 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Months ago, Jamie Foxx scared the friends, family, and fans with a hospital emergency. Now, the actor looks in high spirits as he locked lips with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp while shopping.

On Monday, the pair, who first appeared publicly in 2022 Cannes, was snapped exchanging love on the streets of Los Angeles.

For the afternoon outing, the Django Unchained star opted for a casual look, grey jeans coupled with a black tee, white sneakers and completed the chic look with a creamy-shade fedora hat while his boo donned a dark athleisure wear.

Credits: WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID
Credits: WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID

Recently, the duo also went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to relax on Labor Day Weekend.

The Oscar winner previously opened up about the health scare after keeping the details under wraps, as he is known for being notoriously private.

Talking to Instagram, the 55-year-old told his over 16 million followers, “I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through,” adding, “It was tough, man,” he said. “I was sick.”

Admitting “a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update” from him, but he just didn’t want his fans to see him in that condition,” he continued. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show.”

As Jamie emotionally said, “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

