 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo's glittery gown turns heads at 2023 VMAs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Olivia Rodrigos glittery gown turns heads at 2023 VMAs
Olivia Rodrigo's glittery gown turns heads at 2023 VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo is putting all the glamour out of stock as she walked on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet with a glittering floor-length gown.

Sparkling impeccably, the Vampire singer's show-stopping gown was filled with crystals alongside statement-making rings that set forth GUTS on them to celebrate her sophomore album.

The 20-year-old previously netted three awards and was nominated for several categories this year for her hit track Vampire, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song for Year, Best Direction Cinematography and Best Editing.

In other developments, Olivia cleared up the air on the burning issue of her alleged fallout with Taylor Swift.

“I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories,” she said of the rumours," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift wins big at 2023 VMAs, internet calls it 'undeserved'

Taylor Swift wins big at 2023 VMAs, internet calls it 'undeserved'

Ariana Grande shares emotional views on Botox and lip fillers

Ariana Grande shares emotional views on Botox and lip fillers
Jamie Foxx packs on PDA with Alyce Huckstepp during latest day out

Jamie Foxx packs on PDA with Alyce Huckstepp during latest day out
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk trying hard to keep relationship secret?

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk trying hard to keep relationship secret?
Joe Jonas fails to hide weak emotional side in public amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas fails to hide weak emotional side in public amid Sophie Turner split
Bebe Rexha openly admits insecurities: 'I am human'

Bebe Rexha openly admits insecurities: 'I am human'
Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim ‘witch’ as feud broils on ‘The Kardashians’ season 4

Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim ‘witch’ as feud broils on ‘The Kardashians’ season 4
Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’

Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’
Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity

Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity

Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman
Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK

Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK
Ethan Hawke praises daughter Maya’s ‘blistering intelligence’ in new movie ‘Wildcat’

Ethan Hawke praises daughter Maya’s ‘blistering intelligence’ in new movie ‘Wildcat’