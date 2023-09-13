Olivia Rodrigo's glittery gown turns heads at 2023 VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo is putting all the glamour out of stock as she walked on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet with a glittering floor-length gown.

Sparkling impeccably, the Vampire singer's show-stopping gown was filled with crystals alongside statement-making rings that set forth GUTS on them to celebrate her sophomore album.

The 20-year-old previously netted three awards and was nominated for several categories this year for her hit track Vampire, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song for Year, Best Direction Cinematography and Best Editing.

In other developments, Olivia cleared up the air on the burning issue of her alleged fallout with Taylor Swift.

“I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories,” she said of the rumours," she added.