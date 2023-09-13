'Truly inspiring': Sania Mirza showers praise on Nadia Jamil

Pakistani actor and child rights activist Nadia Jamil (left) and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — X/@NJLahori/Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star, has expressed her deep respect for Pakistani actor and child rights activist Nadia Jamil, describing her as "truly inspiring."

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sania conveyed her admiration for Nadia in response to her extensive discussion about overcoming childhood trauma, including her experiences as a survivor of child sexual abuse (CSA).

Through her message, the Indian celebrity athlete told Nadia about following her activities and advocacy work.

Responding to the veteran actor's long anecdote on the microblogging site about her journey towards healing, Sania wrote: "You are so truly inspiring. I’ve been following you and everything you do .. so so amazing."

Taking to X, the actor described it has taken her a long time to heal, survive and thrive, despite walking through "agonising pain", "hiding from situations and people, with a deep unhappiness".

"Till I found the tools to learn how to parent myself, till I found the way to respect myself, protect myself & love myself. I am responsible for taking care of the child within me & I am responsible for every other child whose healing I can somehow facilitate," she wrote in her post.

Enlightening her followers as a survivor of sexual abuse, Nadia emphasises the significance of feelings she experienced while coming to terms with her traumatic past with a focus on how every such individual feels through their life.

"Every child matters. Every single child is incredibly significant. Including the child within us, the adults. Healing is possible, the light at the end of the tunnel is real. It’s ok to feel the fear, & move towards it.

"At our own pace. It’s ok to feel sad & own our fears. It’s ok to feel overwhelmed. It’s ok to stop & just breathe. Because that’s the most important thing I do anyway," the actor stated.

Nadia wrote how it took time for her to find her "beautiful tribes", thanking Emma-Jane Taylor, the founder of the #notmyshame campaign against CSA.

"All of them. Especially the tribe that shatters the shame with me. The tribe that says it out loud it’s #notmyshame. It never was. Thank you INCREDIBLE @ejtayloruk for starting this empowering movement," the post on X read.

The veteran actor wrote about being a "scared child" in the past and growing into a "strong adult" now, calling everyone not to shame the victims but their abusers instead.

"Join me Pakistan, and everyone everywhere else in the world, in saying it out loud, the shame ONLY belongs to rapists. Let's all facilitate healing & a world where every survivor of CSA is a thriver," she wrote.