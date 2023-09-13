In a first international victory, Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan

Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball Team players. — Author

KARACHI: Appearing in their first-ever international match, Pakistan's Women's Beach Volleyball team on Wednesday beat Kyrgyzstan in a closely contested match in the Central Asian Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship being held in Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts, making their international debut clinched a hard-earned victory against Kyrgyzstan and secured a historic victory for the country.

The Pakistan team lost the first set with a score of 21-11 in Kyrgyzstan's favour. However, the Girls in Green made a stunning comeback and won the second set with a score of 14-21.

In the decisive and final third set, Pakistan secured a narrow lead and won the set by 13-15.

The team is now gearing up for their second match, set to take place this evening, where they will face Uzbekistan in hopes of furthering their remarkable journey in the Central Asia Championship.

Remember, the team participated in a preparatory camp ahead of the event in Islamabad along with other members of the Pakistan women's volleyball team.

They reached Bangladesh via Doha on Sunday to participate in the competition. Mohammad Zahid has travelled with the team as the coach.

The event is taking place at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and will conclude on 15th September. Other than the hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan, teams from India, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the event.