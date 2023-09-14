NSYNC thrills fans with first song in two decades for 'Trolls Band Together'

NSYNC, the iconic boy band, is gearing up for a long-awaited return to the music scene after a hiatus of 21 years. The group, known for their spectacular appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, officially announced on Wednesday that they will be dropping their first new material since 2002, titled Better Place.

Fans can mark their calendars for September 29th, as that's when the single Better Place will be released. Notably, this song will also feature on the soundtrack of the highly anticipated animated film Trolls Band Together, as a new trailer for the movie was recently unveiled.

NSYNC, consisting of Justin Timberlake (42), Lance Bass (44), Joshua 'JC' Chasez (47), Joey Fatone (46), and Chris Kirkpatrick (51), previously released music back in 2002. Their last musical venture was a Neptunes remix of their collaboration with Nelly on the track Girlfriend, as reported by Billboard.

Their comeback at the VMAs stage was met with enthusiasm, especially since their last appearance together at the event was way back in 2013. During the ceremony, they had the honor of presenting Taylor Swift with the prestigious Best Pop award for Anti-Hero.

Hints of a potential reunion had already been circulating, thanks to promotional materials for the Dreamworks film Trolls Band Together. These materials featured a glimpse of the band's logo and a QR code, which can be used to get a sneak peek of the new song.

In the movie, Justin Timberlake reprises his voice role as Branch, a character he first voiced in 2016's Trolls and its 2020 sequel, Trolls World Tour. The star-studded cast of the upcoming movie also includes Anna Kendrick, Daveed Diggs, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul, Eric André, and Amy Schumer.



The film's storyline intriguingly mirrors Timberlake's own boy band roots. According to Dreamworks, "Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of a boy band, BroZone, with his brothers: Floyd, John Dory, Spruce, and Clay." The plot unfolds as Branch and Poppy embark on a quest to reunite Branch's brothers and rescue Floyd, who has been kidnapped.

Excitingly, fans won't have to wait too long to catch "Trolls Band Together" in theaters, as the movie is set to hit screens on November 17th.