Sophia Vergara shocks fans with 'unrecognisable' new look after Joe Manganiello split

Sophia Vergara has taken on a new look for her new project just weeks after announcing split from Joe Manganiello, and fans believe she looks almost unrecognisable.

The 51-year-old actress, popular for her role in sitcom Modern Family, is all set to appear in a six-part limited Netflix series called GRISELDA, which she has also produced.

In the newly-released pictures from the show, which has been in the works for eight years, Sophia can be seen with hair chopped short and a face full of heavy makeup.

Sophia will be playing the real-life role of a Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who is also a mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

The show will be Sophia’s first since her divorce from Joe Manganiello, her husband of seven years.

She recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her single life, and shared, “I’ve been well looked after by my friends. I’ve been lucky.”

Sophia added that she has been "to more concerts in the last two months than she has in years.”

