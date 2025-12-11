Katie Price's new year resolution leaves fans surpised

Katie shared that she spoke with her mom Amy and her stepfather Paul about her vaping habit

Katie Price has vowed to quit her vaping addiction following a recent health scare.

The 48-year-old glamour model opened up about her decision on her eponymous podcast, revealing that the warning signs have made it clear she 'has to stop.'

She shared pan X-ray showing damaged lungs and highlighted medical findings, stating: 'Vaping has officially been linked to rare and irreversible lung disease.'

Katie admitted the images were shocking, adding: 'I saw it (the X-ray). It's so bad the vaping, it's so bad for people.'

Her resolve has also been strengthened by her mother Amy's battle with terminal Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Amy, 73, underwent a life-saving lung transplant in 2022, and her experience has made Katie determined to protect her own health.

Katie explained that she spoke with Amy and her stepfather Paul about her vaping habit, saying: 'I had a word with mum and Paul and said my new year's resolution is to give up vapes. I am lucky I have had my lungs checked so there's so damage to my lungs.'

Earlier this week, Katie sparked fresh health concerns after admitting to her vaping addiction. Her mother's ongoing struggles with IPF has clearly been a motivating factor in Katie's decision to quit.