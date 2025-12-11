Liam Payne's girlfriend says next boyfriend will know she loved Liam

Kate Cassidy opened up about her grief in a raw and emotional moment that touched many people online.

The influencer broke down in tears as she said that any future boyfriend would have to accept that she would always love late icon Liam Payne.

She made the statement after an online troll told her to stop talking about him and move on.

Liam died at the age of 31 on October 16 in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony.

A toxicology report later found alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

Kate has been with him for two years before his death and has been sharing her healing journey with followers.

In her TikTok video, the late One Direction singer’s girlfriend said she wanted to make something clear.

However, the fashion icon said she would always love the Teardrops singer and would always talk about him.

The Insta model further said that she would always laugh about him and cry about him, reminding people that Liam was her boyfriend, not just a famous figure.

She said it hurt because she was criticised for speaking about someone she loved deeply, adding that she would never be with someone who was not comfortable with her talking about Liam.

The Tiktoker said he was her best friend and someone she thought she would spend her life with.

Kate also said that people die twice, once when they pass and again when people stop speaking about them.

Moreover, her emotional message came after tension with Liam’s sister Ruth, who suggested some people were using his death for fame.

Kate later said Liam would have wanted her to take a paid trip she posted about, which caused some debate online.