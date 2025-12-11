Shakira breaks down in tears as her sons make suprise stage appearance

The brothers looked adorable in matching light-blue suits

Shakira became visibly emotional when her sons, Milan and Sasha, joined her on stage for a special performance in Argentina.

The 48-year-old star sang her 2023 track Acróstico - which features both boy's vocals with Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10, stepping into spotlight to loud cheers from the audience.

The brothers looked adorable in matching light-blue suits, while Shakira stunned in a baby-blue gown featuring a metallic corset-style bodice and soft pleated detailing.

At the end of the performance, Milan sweetly kissed his mother on the cheek, and Sasha waved enthusiastically to the crowd.

Acróstico is Shakira's open love letter to her children, cleverly written so the first letter of each line forms meaningful words.

Shakira shares Milan and Sasha with her ex-partner, former football star Gerard Piqué, 38.

The pair separated in June 2022. The touching moment took place during her La Mujeres Ya No Lloran stadium tour, which recently became the highest-grossing Latin tour by a female artist and earned her Billboard's Global Touring Icon award.

The performance comes amid reports that Piqué, split from his girlfriend of three years, Clara Chia, earlier in April.