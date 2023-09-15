In majority verdict, SC rules to restore graft cases against public office holders

(Left to right): Justice Ijazul Ahsan, CJP Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court in a majority 2-1 verdict on Friday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made to the country's accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The three-member bench, headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, held more than 50 hearings on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition against the amendments and reserved the judgment on the hearing on September 5.

CJP Bandial had promised that a "short and sweet verdict" would be announced before he retired — his last day as the apex court's top judge is September 17, (Sunday).

In the majority verdict today, the Supreme Court restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments.

