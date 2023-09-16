 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Several cities in Sindh, Punjab likely to witness rain

Saturday, September 16, 2023

A child carries an umbrella as he walks on the road during rain. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that several cities of Punjab and Sindh are expected to receive heavy rains in the coming days. 

According to the Met Office, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Punjab till September 20. Cities expected to witness rain are Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur. 

Meanwhile, heavy rains are also expected in Lower Dir, Malakand and Muzaffarabad. 

The met department said that rain was recorded in several areas of Karachi last night. Meanwhile, more rains are expected in the port city tonight in various areas. 

The weather also predicted rain in the metropolis from September 18 (Monday) evening to September 20 (Wednesday). 

Moreover, Islamabad and Rawalpindi also enjoyed heavy rain early morning today.

However, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also warned of the risk of flooding in rivers and landslides in the hilly areas of Murree due to heavy rain. 

In its press release earlier, the weather advisory stated that "moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 15th (evening/night)".

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the country on September 16, said the Met Office. 

Advisory

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from Sept 17 to 19.

Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad during the wet spell from Sept 16 to 19, the weather department said.

Prevailing very hot and humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell.

