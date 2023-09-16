 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Rabi ul Awal moon sighting

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Muharram moon, on the rooftop of Deputy Commissioners office, Quetta, September 26, 2022. — X/@MORAisbOfficial
Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Muharram moon, on the rooftop of Deputy Commissioner's office, Quetta, September 26, 2022. — X/@MORAisbOfficial

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today in Islamabad to sight the Rabi ul Awal moon.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman, will preside over the meeting scheduled to be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The meeting will also be attended by members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi and others.

Separately, Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees would also meet at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, technical assistance will be provided by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission's (SUPARCO) Ghulam Murtaza and Zain-ul-Abidin from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The huddle will assess moon sightings from all across the country and announce whether the month of Rabi ul Awal will commence tomorrow or the day after. Following the sighting of the moon, the date for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) will also be confirmed.

12th Rabi ul Awal marks Eid Milad un Nabi which is celebrated all across the country with religious fervor and zeal. The day is marked by public processions, events and seminars shedding light on the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

