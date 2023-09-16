 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Hayley Atwell and Suki Waterhouse steal the show at JW Anderson fashion show

JW Anderson fashion show in London saw Hayley Atwell turn heads with her chic ensemble
Hayley Atwell and Suki Waterhouse showcased their impeccable style while seated in the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show in London.

The Mission Impossible star, aged 41, exuded effortless chic in a beige co-ord set, featuring a round neck top with draped shoulder detailing. She paired this stylish top with high-waisted beige trousers, complementing her look with striking blue stiletto boots.

Her brunette tresses were elegantly pulled back into a bun, and she accessorized with a beige and black tote bag. A flawless makeup palette highlighted her beauty as she posed alongside Ben Whishaw, Sophie Okonedo, and Yasmin Finney.

On the other hand, Suki turned heads in a chic plush bandeau top paired with figure-hugging white flared trousers. The 31-year-old model radiated effortless elegance as she posed before taking her front-row seat.

Suki elevated her stature with white court stiletto heels and chose to go accessory-free, allowing her striking ensemble to take center stage.

Her long blonde tresses were styled into loose waves, with bangs framing her petite features. Suki proudly took a front-row spot at the fashion show, posing for photos with actress Jenna Coleman and singer Charli XCX.

