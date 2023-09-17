 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake's latest antics irk Halle Berry: Read deets

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Drakes latest antics irk Halle Berry: Read deets
Drake's latest antics irk Halle Berry: Read deets

Halle Berry is upset with Drake after he allegedly used her picture to promote his new single, Slime You Out.

In response, the Academy-winner shared a cryptic message which indirectly hits out the Canadian rapstar for his recent promotional antics, which saw the 57-year-old being slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012.

Drakes latest antics irk Halle Berry: Read deets

“Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!” the Catwoman actress penned.

Doubling down on her anger, the Cleveland native replied, “Didn’t get my permission, That’s not cool I thought better of him !” adding a follow-up comment, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!” after a fan asked about her thoughts on the Grammy winner’s cover art.

The track in question was part of Drake’s upcoming For All the Dogs album, set to drop on October 6 instead of September 22.

Explaining his decision on Instagram, Drizzy said, “OK, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he continued. “I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure.”

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations

Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations
Kaley Cuoco 'cannot believe' her pet 'horse of a lifetime' passes away

Kaley Cuoco 'cannot believe' her pet 'horse of a lifetime' passes away
Meghan Markle making Prince Harry 'baby' all about herself video

Meghan Markle making Prince Harry 'baby' all about herself
Britney Spears gears up for an epic music comeback amid divorce drama video

Britney Spears gears up for an epic music comeback amid divorce drama
Meghan Markle to 'research' on her 'Nigerian origins' in new memoir? video

Meghan Markle to 'research' on her 'Nigerian origins' in new memoir?
Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amidst rape and sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amidst rape and sexual assault allegations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'need reminding' they are interesting due to 'royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'need reminding' they are interesting due to 'royals'
Alec Baldwin loses bid to halt lawsuit in 'Rust' shooting case

Alec Baldwin loses bid to halt lawsuit in 'Rust' shooting case
Leonardo DiCaprio makes masked appearance at London's Chiltern Firehouse video

Leonardo DiCaprio makes masked appearance at London's Chiltern Firehouse
Prince Harry 'lot more relaxed' in America than in UK: Expert video

Prince Harry 'lot more relaxed' in America than in UK: Expert
Hugh Jackman reacts to Deborra-Lee Furness shock divorce

Hugh Jackman reacts to Deborra-Lee Furness shock divorce

Prince Harry to heap praises on Meghan Markle on Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry to heap praises on Meghan Markle on Invictus Games closing ceremony